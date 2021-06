Most of us probably assumed that this was going to be a big E3 for Microsoft, and while the show is just getting underway, the company opened its reveal event with a bang. Rather than Xbox boss Phil Spencer opening the event, we were instead greeted by Bethesda director Todd Howard, who showed off the very first trailer for Starfield. This reveal has been a long time coming, but unfortunately, we didn’t get to see a whole lot of the game in it.