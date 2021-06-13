Cancel
NFL Draft Profile: Ainias Smith, Running Back, Texas A&M Aggies

By The NFL Draft Bible
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208h2f_0aT6okqZ00

#0

Pos: RB

Ht: 5100

Wt: 190

DOB: 5/31/_

Eligible: 2022

Sugar Land, TX

Dulles High School

Ainias SmithTexas A&M Aggies

Pros:

Lamattina: Smith was utilized in many different ways for Texas A&M in 2020. He split time in the backfield as a running back and also as a slot receiver. He is very sudden and explosive in his route running. One cut runner out of the backfield, explosive with his feet and how he hits gaps. Extremely quick and fast all over the field which makes him a solid overall playmaker. Firm hands as a receiver and rarely drops the ball. Very well developed route tree that suits his athletic profile. Good separator in the short and intermediate areas of the field. Shows a lot of effort as a blocker.

Cons:

Lamattina: His running style is not the most nimble, relying on one cut to get past defenders. That comes down to his knee bend when he is going downhill, he goes hard and commits rather than staying light on his feet to be able to efficiently adjust to defenders reacting. Doesn’t have the best long speed ability if he is running deep routes.

Summary:

Lamattina: Ainias Smith is a versatile player that will offer a lot at the next level as an offensive playmaker, especially as a receiving option out of the slot or from the backfield. He may never be the go-to option in a committee as a running back so his translation to the NFL comes most easily as a slot receiver where he can excel in the short areas of the field as a quick separator.

Background:

Raised in Missouri City, Texas. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. 48th ranked athlete in the nation, played both wide receiver and cornerback. Named as a finalist for the Houston area Offensive Player of the Year. Was named Co-District MVP his senior season.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Ainias Smith is a versatile player that will offer a lot at the next level as an offensive playmaker, especially as a receiving option out of the slot or from the backfield because of his elite separation ability in the short area of the field.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.6 / 8.1

