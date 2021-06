Arsenal are on track for more transfer heartache following the reveal of Juventus’ plan to land a Euro 2020 sensation linked to the Gunners. Arsenal have gone from disappointment to disappointment so far this summer. A move for Norwich playmaker Emi Buendia was hijacked in the later stages by Aston Villa. The Argentine had to fill the void left by Martin Odegaard, who now looks likely to stay with Real Madrid after the change of manager gave the Norwegian a second chance.