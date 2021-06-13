Woman arrested for attempting to steal baby, attempted carjacking in Pleasant Hill

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at about 10:00 AM, Officers were sent to a call that a female subject attempted to take a mother’s baby from her arms in the parking lot of buybuy Baby (at 3250 Buskirk Ave) Officers determined that the female suspect was attempting to steal the victim’s car using force. The mother and baby were not injured. The suspect ran away before officers arrived. Officers located the suspect nearby at Extended Stay America (at 3220 Buskirk Ave). The suspect was arrested and booked into jail for attempt carjacking, PC 215.