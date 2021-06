The exhibition starts with the sorting of three members from the tour group, where the Sorting Hat is placed on their head and tells them their house. Then visitors watch a short film about the exhibition and the Harry Potter fandom. Then you move to a room with multiple portraits on the wall that move and talk like at Hogwarts. The following room is similar to the Gryffindor common room with props such as the Golden Egg, glasses, beds, and the boys' school robes and Muggle clothes. The next room leads to the classrooms of Hogwarts. Two large sections are Slughorn's Potions classroom with many potions ingredients and books, and Lockhart's classroom with a collection of his books. Both include the professors' elaborate costumes. Next is Umbridge's office, which includes Educational Decrees.