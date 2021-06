The final bunch of Detroit Red Wings players grades ends with two forwards, a defenseman, and a goalie. Here’s how they grade out:. Statiscally, Nielsen was projecting better than his paltry 9 point (3-6) season last year. But the writing may be on the wall for the veteran forward. It’s no secret that the $5.25 million AAV deal on the books has never seen its value met. The last two seasons have been a sobering example of that and it’s led to speculation that a buyout might be on the horizon. Nielsen was waived and a healthy scratch numerous times, giving weight to the thought that it may be his final season with the team.