Starfield Release Date Leaked

By Andrew Otton
techraptor.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trailer for Bethesda's Starfield has been accidentally leaked early via The Washington Post. The trailer ends with the Starfield release date: November 11th, 2022. Even with that leaked trailer, not too much is known about Bethesda's Starfield. We know it has a sci-fi setting created by one of gaming's top tier worldmakers, but there's no indication yet what kind of game Starfield is actually going to be. Considering it's one of the big games in Bethesda's future catalogue, it wouldn't be too surprising to see gameplay similar to their popular Elder Scrolls of Fallout series.

