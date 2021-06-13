Starfield Release Date Leaked

E3 2021 is fast approaching, which means that game showcases, both as part of E3 and E3 adjacent, are going to be happening. Microsoft always has a big presence during E3, unlike Sony, which stopped attending in 2019 and will not be attending in 2021, and this year is no different. Xbox and Bethesda will be having a joint showcase on June 13, and while no games were confirmed to be present, the key art for the presentation teased both Halo Infinite and Starfield. There are a number of games coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One that are confirmed to be appearing at E3 2021 and you can check out the full list of titles below.