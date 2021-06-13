West Central Alabama Under Marginal Risk for Severe Storms

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a new FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Tuscaloosa County. The warning will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Tuscaloosa County in west central Alabama... * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1247 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tuscaloosa, Northport, Holt, Moundville, Brookwood, Coaling, Vance, Coker, Bryant Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, University Mall, Tuscaloosa Regional Airport, McFarland Mall, Deerlick Creek Campgrounds, Lake Lurleen State Park, Binion Creek Landing, Shelton State Community College, Samantha, Lake Wildwood and Bankhead Lock And Dam. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.