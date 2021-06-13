Cancel
Alabama State

West Central Alabama Under Marginal Risk for Severe Storms

Tuscaloosa Thread
 7 days ago
There is the possibility for scattered storms over the western central of Alabama. As a result, the National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Marginal Risk area which includes areas west of a line from Jasper to Demopolis. The time period is from now until 9 pm this evening. The risks include:

Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

Tuscaloosa County Emergency Agency Establishes Flood Relief Volunteer Center at Church of the Highlands

Residents across West Alabama are working to clean extensive damage caused by flooding Saturday night. Some areas in Tuscaloosa County received over nine inches of rainfall as Tropical Depression Claudette stalled out, creating major flooding issues in Tuscaloosa and Northport. Residents in Nothport's Willowbrook community were particularly devastated by the torrential rainfall and flooding.
NWS Issues NEW Flash Flood Warning for Tuscaloosa County

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a new FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Tuscaloosa County. The warning will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Tuscaloosa County in west central Alabama... * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1247 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tuscaloosa, Northport, Holt, Moundville, Brookwood, Coaling, Vance, Coker, Bryant Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, University Mall, Tuscaloosa Regional Airport, McFarland Mall, Deerlick Creek Campgrounds, Lake Lurleen State Park, Binion Creek Landing, Shelton State Community College, Samantha, Lake Wildwood and Bankhead Lock And Dam. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.