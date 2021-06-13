Frogs Umbrella: the story of a mushroom boy

When Beck Ferguson, a professional mushroom grower and forager, agreed to bring me along for a day of mushroom hunting, I did not expect we’d be starting the day by looking up. But as we travel in his Subaru to our classified destination in central Vermont, he tells me to keep my eyes on the ridgeline. It’s late spring, morel season: when the highly-priced and eagerly-coveted fungi thrive on the root systems of ash trees, which are barely beginning to leaf at the top of the hills. Across the eastern United States, morels are revered for their earthy, nutty flavor by home cooks and chefs alike.