BUDGET 2021: No reinforcement for youth and education sector
National budget for the 2021-22 financial years shows little to no regard for the education sector and for the youth. A manifold increased budget to compensate the lost time of the students due to the pandemic and a solid plan was of utmost importance. Creating an online education-friendly inclusive infrastructure and skill development training for school dropouts could help the country and the economy in the long run. The policymaking authorities certainly think otherwise, writes Nahid Riyasad.www.newagebd.net