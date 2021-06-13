BUDGET 2021: No reinforcement for youth and education sector

Nobody could blame educational establishments for being caught off guard as the COVID-19 pandemic forced teachers and students to put down their pens and pick up their laptops. Even the most digitally-prepared businesses in the world had to suffer the bad hand dealt by the pandemic, completely upending their day-to-day operations in a bid to keep employees safe. The challenge for the education sector was equally as harsh, but far more was at stake. Under increased media scrutiny and with high expectations from parents, teachers had to move their lessons online while students adapted to learning at home, both parties coping with abnormal amounts of screen-time.