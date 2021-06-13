Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

BUDGET 2021: No reinforcement for youth and education sector

newagebd.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational budget for the 2021-22 financial years shows little to no regard for the education sector and for the youth. A manifold increased budget to compensate the lost time of the students due to the pandemic and a solid plan was of utmost importance. Creating an online education-friendly inclusive infrastructure and skill development training for school dropouts could help the country and the economy in the long run. The policymaking authorities certainly think otherwise, writes Nahid Riyasad.

www.newagebd.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Education#Online Education#An Education#Higher Education#Economy#The Education Ministry#Mass Education Ministry#Youth And Sports Ministry#Tk#Madrasa Education#Unesco#South Asian#New Age Youth#Amar Ghare Amar School#World Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Education
Country
India
Related
Educationunesco.org

Distance learning strategies: an opportunity to build resilience in the education sector

Ensuring that Education never stops for children in Cameroon during crisis such as COVID-19 pandemic. “UNESCO’s distance learning initiative in Cameroon is not only a COVID-19 measure but also an opportunity to fill the gap that existed between rural and urban population” declared Mr. Evang Assembe, Inspector of Pedagogy in the Ministry of Basic Education in Cameroon.
AgriculturePosted by
The Conversation Africa

What the budget holds for the agriculture sector in Kenya

Kenya’s second budget under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic has prioritised a stimulus for economic recovery and the implementation of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy projects. In the president’s last full financial year, the emphasis is clearly on finalising ongoing investments and creating a suitable environment for economic recovery to safeguard livelihoods.
Educationthedallasnews.net

International Academic and Management Association (IAMA)

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 21 (ANI/PNN): International Academic and Management Association (IAMA), an education-focused organization based in India further consolidated its footprints in the international education arena by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE), Liberia, an autonomous higher education regulatory body chaired by the Education Minister of Liberia Prof. Dao Ansu Sonii.
Educationnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Edtech industry: A catalyst transforming the education sector | #itsecurity | #infosec

With the advent of the edtech industry in India, the education sector has witnessed a rapid transformation. Short term technical courses have opened a plethora of opportunities for students globally. Thus, education is no longer restricted to traditional learning. Instead, skill based courses are reshaping the current education system and increasing employment across all domains.
Economynewagebd.net

Bangladesh, ADB ink $250m loan deal for social resilience programme

Bangladesh and Asian Development Bank on Tuesday signed a $250 million loan agreement to finance reforms for improving the inclusiveness and responsiveness of the country’s social development and resilience program. Economic Relations Division secretary Fatima Yasmin and ADB country director Manmohan Parkash virtually signed the loan agreement on behalf of...
nationalcybersecuritynews.today

New Grant Approved for Guyana’s Education Sector | #education | #technology | #training

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2021 – The World Bank approved a US$6.7 million grant from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) for the Guyana Education Sector Program Project. The project aims to improve learning in nursery schools, increase technology use in primary schools, and improve functionality of the national education management information system.
Technologyinfosecurity-magazine.com

How Has the Education Sector Adapted to Life in the Cloud?

Nobody could blame educational establishments for being caught off guard as the COVID-19 pandemic forced teachers and students to put down their pens and pick up their laptops. Even the most digitally-prepared businesses in the world had to suffer the bad hand dealt by the pandemic, completely upending their day-to-day operations in a bid to keep employees safe. The challenge for the education sector was equally as harsh, but far more was at stake. Under increased media scrutiny and with high expectations from parents, teachers had to move their lessons online while students adapted to learning at home, both parties coping with abnormal amounts of screen-time.
Worldnewagebd.net

Shadow parliament demands youth-friendly budget

Members of a shadow youth parliament on Saturday demanded a youth-friendly national budget for 2021-22 to tackle the Covid situation and continuing sustainable development in Bangladesh. The Youth Parliament titled ‘National Youth Parliament Budget Session 2021’ was organised by Dhrubotara Youth Development Foundation and ActionAid Bangladesh at virtual platform, a...
Energy Industrynewagebd.net

Power sector priorities get less focus in budget: experts

Experts on Sunday said that efficiency enhancement, strengthening of transmission and distribution systems and investment in renewable energy should be the top three priorities for the power sector in the budget but the government had retained the focus mostly in traditional areas of power generation. In a virtual dialogue on...
Educationclubofmozambique.com

Mozambique: MINEDH says investment in the Education sector is weak – O País

Investment in education in Mozambique has fallen in the last two years, according to civil society platform Education for All. Minister for Education and Human Development Carmelita Namashulua says that the sector does not receive enough for its needs from the government. The Ministry of Education and Human Development (MINEDH),...
Educationthebharatexpressnews.com

G20 meeting: India promises to eliminate inequalities in education

G20 Education Ministers reiterated their commitment to ensure the continuity of quality education during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. At the meeting, he reaffirmed his commitment to eliminating inequalities in education and work space. India represented by Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Education, “reiterated the country’s commitment to reduce and...
World24newshd.tv

Higher education got record Rs124b budget: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) presented and allocated a significant and record amount of Rs124 billion in the budget for FY-201-22, reported 24NewsHD TV channel. Allocated budget to higher education, development and recurring, is around 124 billion which is record in itself when it...
Bellevue, WASeattle Times

Bellevue youth plan international hackathon for education technology

A team of students from Bellevue will launch a worldwide youth hackathon this weekend to help develop new ways of educating their communities. The “InspirEd Hacks” event, coordinated by the student-driven nonprofit Mission InspirEd, is a free event challenging students ages 10-18 to synthesize their creativity and coding skills into a product that could benefit their own school systems and communities.
Middle Eastvoticle.com

International KG Schools in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE is one of the most charming cities in the Middle East. With beautiful clean beaches and vast sand dunes, the city has a rich cultural heritage that houses famous mosques and palaces. The city is home to a multi-lingual population with an active and thriving ex-pat community.
Worldthebharatexpressnews.com

Education sector’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign launched nationwide

The roll-out of immunization for teachers and education sector staff has started across the country. The Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal launched their vaccination programs on Wednesday, in partnership with the Ministry of Health (DOH). In Western Cape, 50 officials from the provincial education department were vaccinated. This includes educators,...
Educationperuzi.xyz

Queensland education to receive major boost in Tuesday’s state budget

Queensland’s education sector is expected to receive a major investment boost when the state budget is handed down on Tuesday. More than $540 million will be allocated for building 300 classrooms across schools in Queensland and $1 billion will go towards building ten new schools in growing communities. There will also be significant investment in health and infrastructure with $70 million going towards water security for communities experiencing drought and a further $20 million allocated towards providing safe housing options for victims of domestic violence. Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick said the numbers are “looking good for Queensland” with a decrease in “debts” and “deficits”. “That’s the dividend that we will be returning to Queenslanders through increased services, through more infrastructure, and through a larger number of jobs,” he said.
World24newshd.tv

Budget 2021-22: Public Sector Development Programme at a glance

Here are the highlights of allocations under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for various ministries and divisions for the fiscal year 2021-22 announced by the Federal Government. The total outlay of the PSDP for the fiscal year 2020-21 is Rs2.1 trillion. The share of federal PSDP is Rs900 billion...