Battlefield 2042 Debuts Gameplay in New Trailer

Tuque Games and Wizards Of The Coast showed off a brand new gameplay overview trailer today for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. The trailer itself is pretty much a how-to guide in how to play the game, showing off all the mechanics and whatnot you'll encounter for the story. What's more, the team also announced they will have post-launch content for the game, with the first free DLC coming this Summer that will bring two-player split-screen couch co-op and new levels to the game. They will follow that up with a second DLC will this Fall as well as an expansion called Echoes of the Blood War.