Battlefield 2042 Debuts Gameplay in New Trailer

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe multiplayer-only shooter shows off its high-octane action and dynamic and fast-paced matches in a new gameplay trailer. EA and DICE recently announced Battlefield 2042, but following its cinematic announcement trailer, we’ve now got our first look at its gameplay as well. During the Xbox and Bethesda E3 Showcase, we got to look an extended look at Battlefield 2042’s maps, its dynamic weather like sandstorms, some high-octane vehicular combat, and more. Take a look below.

gamingbolt.com
#Xbox Series X#Gameplay#Dice#Bethesda E3 Showcase#Battlefield 2042#Ea#Xbox Series S
