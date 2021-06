Lino Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News) - Anoka county officials say the pilot of an ultra-light plane escaped with only minor injuries following a crash this morning. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says deputies, along with Lino Lakes Police Officers and firefighters responded shortly after 9 AM to reports of a plane crash. A news release says it appears the pilot was taking the aircraft for a test flight when he lost power and crashed.