IMazing iOS Device Manager is the Swiss Army Knife of iPhone, iPad, and iPod management because it lets you truly manage your mobile data the way you want to. iMazing calls itself the Swiss Army Knife of iPhone, iPad, and iPod management because it lets you truly manage your mobile data the way you want to. This all-purpose tool lets you easily browse and manage your backups, extract and print your text messages, drag and drop songs to your iPhone – all without jailbreaking your device. If you’ve ever upgraded or had to switch phones, you know the pain of leaving data behind. iMazing feels for you and wants to help!