FromSoftware hit gamers all around the world today with an anticipated Elden Ring trailer that reveals gameplay and more. Elden Ring was first announced back in 2019 at E3. The game’s lore is to be written by George R. R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki. Two absolute powerhouses of narrative fantasy and world/lore building are collaborating. This collaboration has the very fabric of gaming culture and community amped up. Like its predecessors, Elden Ring will be a difficult action RPG game but with even more expanded open-world capabilities. Due to the open-world you will be able to use a mount that helps you traverse its gigantic setting.