Evil Dead: The Game is one of those titles that was announced a long time ago, but was kept quiet for a long time. However, The Game Awards 2020 was the setting chosen for its debut. Now, Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games They have again selected a Geoff Keighley show to present more news about the video game. Within the Kickoff Live of the Summer Game Fest 2021, a new gameplay trailer has been shown, which you can see on these lines.