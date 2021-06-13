Liquified Creative Recognized with Five International Awards

TEMECULA, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JDS Creative Academy (JDSCA), a Riverside County based non-profit 501(c)(3) has been awarded for its efforts of advancing education in visual, performing and digital arts, including theatre, acting, script writing, production design and digital production as they won nine Communicator Awards, amongst 5,000 other entries. The Communicator Awards, a leading international awards program, is dedicated to recognizing excellence, effectiveness and innovation across all areas of communication. JDSCA serves a large, very diverse population that includes youth, teens, adults, at-risk youth and those with special needs, autism and developmental disabilities. The organization is no stranger to awards as the founder, Diane Strand won a Xenia Award in 2019 from Visit Temecula as the Ambassador of the Year for the Temecula Valley and in 2020, JDS Creative Academy and their television show, Spirit of Innovation were honored six-times as winners in the 41st Annual Telly Awards.