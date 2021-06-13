Cancel
Liquified Creative Recognized with Five International Awards

By Jeffrey Davis
capitolcommunicator.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnapolis-based Liquified Creative announced that its work for clients in the healthcare and legal industry received three awards in the 27th Annual Communicator Awards program and two 2021 Hermes Creative Awards. The awards recognize Liquified’s work in electronic media, video, website and social media advertising, highlighting the agency’s creativity in...

