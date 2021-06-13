Cancel
Video Games

Psychonauts 2 Out on August 25th, New Gameplay Reveals Psychic Hijinks

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsychonauts 2 releases on August 25th and will be available for PS4, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Of course, it will also launch day one on Xbox Game Pass. Check out the latest gameplay trailer below which sees Raz going through his fair share of shenanigans. The sequel...

Video GamesDigital Trends

New Battlefield gameplay trailer reveals more features, calls back to old titles

EA revealed a new gameplay trailer for Battlefield 2042 at the joint Xbox & Bethesda Games E3 Showcase today. Included in the trailer were some new features that we haven’t seen previously in other Battlefield titles, including hot-swapping attachments and wingsuits, which were teased in the game’s announcement trailer. However, the gameplay itself confirmed that 2042 will be more akin to Battlefield 3 or Battlefield 4 than Battlefield V or Battlefield 1.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Skatebird flips out this August

Skatebird's tiny Tony Hawks (get it?) are padding up to hit the parks later this year, as revealed by a new trailer at IGN's Summer of Gaming expo. The perfect name for a perfect pitch, Skatebird is an arcade skateboarding game in the vein of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater with one crucial difference. The skaters are teeny tiny birds, and they're flipping around appropriately dinky makeshift parks built around rooftops and furniture.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

New Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Gameplay Revealed, Plus DLC News

Baldur's Gate is coming back to this gen with a new Dungeons & Dragons title to enjoy. We've had a few up close and personal looks at the upcoming RPG, but the team over at Tuque Games and Wizards of the Coast have more to share. This time, we've got new Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance gameplay to enjoy, as well as an inside look at DLC plans that are on the way.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Frostpunk developer’s new game is teased for August reveal

Frostpunk developer 11 Bit Studios has been teasing its next game with a mysterious new trailer, with a full reveal promised this August. While brief, the trailer depicts what appears to be the aftermath of a bloody tussle in a snowy oil field. A description tweeted alongside the video reads “Beyond snow-covered tracks, with wasteland upon wasteland, we go hoping against hope. Join us on (August 12) to look Fate in the eye, and find whether Fortune still favours us as the bold.”
TV SeriesGamespot

New Shaman King Anime Trailer Reveals August 9 Netflix Release

Netflix will finally bring anime Shaman King back for Western audiences on August 9, according to an announcement made during Geeked Week, a fan-facing virtual event revealing first looks at upcoming content. Although this batch of 11 episodes has already started airing in Japan back in April, this new reboot signals the end of a very long wait--it's the first time the series has aired as an anime since 2001.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Farming Simulator 22 limited Collector’s Edition revealed alongside new maps and gameplay features

It’s a strange one but the farming sim has most certainly found a place in the hearts of many, probably because it allows gamers the chance to live out the life of a farmer without the early morning alarm calls. The next game to join the genre is that of Farming Simulator 22, and there are high hopes for this one in regards that it could well turn out to be the genre king. With release set for later in 2021, there’s still a little while to go before we can get hands on, but today the team at GIANTS Software have built the hype a little more, detailing a gorgeous limited Collector’s Edition alongside new maps and new feature drops.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Dark Alliance Post-Launch Plans Revealed, New Gameplay Video Released

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, the upcoming role-playing game by Tuque Games has released new post-launch content plans, along with a new gameplay trailer that’s filled with the excitement and adventure expected of the world of D&D. The plans indicate the first DLC to come this summer with a two-player,...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Elden Ring Gameplay Reveal Finally Showcases New Content for Fans (Update)

Game developer From Software has finally showcased a new gameplay trailer for upcoming and most anticipated video game Elden Ring. After months of great anticipation from die-hard fans of Souls Games, the wait is finally over. From Software finally delivered a wondrous gameplay reveal and it is glorious. It showcases what to expect from the game, which seems to be somewhat open-world with so many locations to visit, enemies to fight, and so much more.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Check out this new gameplay clip for Solar Ash

Annapurna Interactive and Heart Machine revealed a new gameplay clip for Solar Ash during Summer Game Fest. From the creators of Hyper Light Drifter, Solar Ash is a 3D third-person action platformer filled with sunken cities, vast water shelves, dangerous lava zones, and more. In it, you take on the...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Greak: Memories of Azur due out for Switch in August, new trailer

Team17 and Navegante Entertainment have set a release date for Greak: Memories of Azur. The hand-drawn single-player adventure game will be making its way to Switch on August 17, the two sides confirmed today. Team17 also passed along the following overview and trailer:. With the lands of Azur overrun by...
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

Gameplay for Loot River revealed

The walkthrough from Day of the Devs below starts giving us our first real dive into the gameplay of Loot River. From the initial glimpse that caught my eye, how we will manipulate the platforms and enter into combat (or avoid it) is starting to come into focus. What has...
Video GamesTouchArcade

Annapurna Interactive Showcase Announced Featuring ‘The Artful Escape’, New Game Announcements, Gameplay Reveals, and More

Annapurna Interactive has brought loads of great games to mobile, consoles, and PC over the years. While we only get a few games day and date on mobile, I usually try everything I can from the publisher. Barring new games, Annapurna Interactive has also brought many PlayStation classics like the recently released The Unfinished Swan ($4.99) to mobile in great conversions. If you’ve not played a single game published by Annapurna Interactive on iOS, there are quite a few good starting options with interactive and amazing stories like If Found… ($4.99) and the absolutely essential (on any platform) Donut County ($4.99). Annapurna Interactive also has The Artful Escape due on Apple Arcade which looks phenomenal. Today, the publisher announced the Annapurna Interactive Showcase set for July 29th with updates, reveals, new gameplay, and much more set to be shown off including an update on The Artful Escape. Watch the teaser trailer with lots of games below:
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed’s latest gameplay video reveals rad Skatepark plus new cars

Hot Wheels Unleashed has released a new gameplay video that introduces the Skatepark, an exhilarating new environment where players can drive, skate, and boost through the air to their heart’s content. Mattel and Milestone’s mindblowing miniature racing game features radical tracks that players can customize to get their creative juices flowing, then compete with friends to be the ultimate master of the race track.
Video Gamesoperationrainfall.com

Scars Above Gameplay Trailer Revealed

During Koch Media’s Prime Matter stream before E3 proper, there was a world premier trailer for Scars Above. It is developed by Mad Head games, where it is a 3rd person action-adventure shooter starring Kate, an astrobiologist of SCAR team. Transported into an alien world, the astrobiologist must combat literal terrors, persevering through fear itself. With her sharp mind, study creatures and the environment in order to bolster your armaments to survive. The trailer itself is an astounding seven minutes long, giving time to help the atmosphere, overall flow of combat, and for the story telling be invoked for players. Many aspects of the game are based on making a world that is believable, having a balance of realism and proper sci-fi in order to make an immersive experience. The entire trailer can be viewed down below.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Elden Ring gameplay revealed, out January 2022

Elden Ring, the upcoming game from developer From Software, is coming out in January 2022. During Summer Game Fest 2021, Bandai Namco showed off a gameplay for Elden Ring. The game is a collaboration between From Software and Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin. It looks sufficiently FromSoftwarian, with a mix of speed and heavily armoured movements, like a cross between Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

PUBG: New State Reveals More Content & Gameplay Prior To Alpha

Krafton Inc. dropped a bunch of new information today about PUBG: New State as the game is preparing to launch the alpha test period. The big item we got today was a brand new video entitled "Field Trip to Troi," where the team shows off four new key points of interest including the Exhibition Hall, the Mall, the Laboratory, and the Trailer Park. Each one with its own advantages and disadvantages that will interest you and make for intense battles You can read about all four here and check out the video below. Meanwhile, the alpha test will run from June 11th-13th in the U.S. as they slowly prepare for the game to come out later in 2021.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Check Out The Evil Dead The Game Gameplay Reveal

Today, during Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest livestream, Evil Dead The Game, first announced during the 2020 Game Awards, made an appearance, with looks at gameplay, enemies, and combat. Earlier in the week, it was announced that the game would appear on the stream. In terms of gameplay, Evil Dead...