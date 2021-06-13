Psychonauts 2 Out on August 25th, New Gameplay Reveals Psychic Hijinks

It’s a strange one but the farming sim has most certainly found a place in the hearts of many, probably because it allows gamers the chance to live out the life of a farmer without the early morning alarm calls. The next game to join the genre is that of Farming Simulator 22, and there are high hopes for this one in regards that it could well turn out to be the genre king. With release set for later in 2021, there’s still a little while to go before we can get hands on, but today the team at GIANTS Software have built the hype a little more, detailing a gorgeous limited Collector’s Edition alongside new maps and new feature drops.