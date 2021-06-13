Imagining Troy Smith in Ryan Day’s current Ohio State offense: Hey, Buckeye Talk

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Buckeye Talk? Become an Ohio State text subscriber here or by texting us at 614-350-3315 for a two-week free trial. Nathan Baird and Doug Lesmerises will answer an OSU football question every day for text subscribers, and then share the best of those answers here twice a week. Hey, Buckeye Talk: This may not be a fair question, but who would have been better in Ryan Day’s offense — Troy Smith, Terrelle Pryor or Braxton Miller? Do you think any of them could have been better than Justin Fields? They all had their certain things they were better at than the others, and I personally think any of them would have put up video game type numbers. — Dave in Bristol Hey Dave, It’s Doug: Before Fields started his OSU career, I thought he…