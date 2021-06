(DailyMusicRoll Editorial):- Florida, United States Jun 16, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Music is the best way of self-expression and it is once again proved by young and talented singer-songwriter Chanteuse Green, better known by her stage name Eva Constance. Her distinctive singing skills have earned her immense popularity and she has recently been featured in Billboard. Her latest song, ‘Forget Me‘ has earned her the feature on the prestigious music website. They described the song as one the grooviest summer song this season. According to them, the blend of 2000s nostalgia and modern elements has separated the track from its contemporaries. The song is already a hit in the global music scene due to its uniqueness.