No. I dont care how old they were, it was Boston. The Lakers had one too, they just didn't finish. GMs created super teams Bron just made his own. They been around forever. He also dismantled the whole Lakers squad after the year of not making the playoffs. I thought he could carry scrubs lol. He had a legit all star in Ingram and a good pg better team than any of those early Cleveland teams the only difference he is in the west now which is why he is getting exposed.