Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy Calls Aaron Rodgers ‘A Complicated Fella’
Everyone knows about the Aaron Rodgers and Packers drama. If you have been living under a rock, Rodgers is unhappy and wants out. Rodgers didn’t show up to mini-camp and is holding out as of now. Well, the Packers just seem to make matters worse with the president of the team calling Aaron Rodgers “a complicated fella.” Maybe I am crazy but I would keep this type of stuff private if I was the Packers damn president. Rodgers is pissed off, can’t blame him. The Packers never take a skill position in the draft and of course, the Jordan Love choice didn’t help.prosportsextra.com