International Partners and Government Agencies Join Arqit’s Federated Quantum System

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 8 days ago

The Federated Quantum System developed and launched in the UK with support from the UK Space Agency. CORNWALL, UK, 11 June 2021 (Arqit PR) – Arqit Limited (“Arqit”), a leader in quantum encryption technology, has today announced at the G7 Leaders Conference in Cornwall, that it has formed an international consortium of companies and government organisations to provide its quantum encryption technology to government customers in a federated system concept, called Federated Quantum System (FQS). The UK, USA, Japan, Canada, Italy, Belgium, and Austria are now represented.

parabolicarc.com
