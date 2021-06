I was driving through Elko New Market the other day on my way home, some days I like a more scenic view and I like to see what is happening at the racetrack and drive-in, and as I went through the roundabout on County Road 2 heading into the 'downtown' area of Elko New Market I noticed that the horse and cart that adorned the north side of County Road 2 was gone! After some online sleuthing, it appears someone took a chainsaw to the cart back in March! What is wrong with people!