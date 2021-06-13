Cancel
Nevada State

Nevada Bans “Useless” Grass to Conserve Water

By Gil Tanenbaum
jewishbusinessnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada is expected to save 9.5 billion gallons of water annually. The State of Nevada has a new law which requires the removal of “useless,” or purely decorative, grass throughout the Las Vegas Valley by the end of 2026. The law, unfortunately, does not apply to grass in homeowners’ yards, or to grass used for recreation at schools and parks. It does, however, deal with nonfunctional turf found around Southern Nevada business complexes, along streets in HOA communities, and in traffic circles and medians. It is grass that provides no recreational value.

