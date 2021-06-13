Galaxy S21 FE launch apparently delayed as component issues put Samsung in a bind

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been rumored for some time. Currently, the possible prices and renderings of smartphones are revealed in another report, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Released at a cheaper starting price Samsung Galaxy S20 FE When launched. Smartphone rendering, on the other hand, displays multiple color options and the Infinity-O hole punch front panel. According to a report from a Korean publication called Herald Samsung The price of the Galaxy S21 FE ranges from 700,000 won (about 46,000 rupees) to 800,000 won (about 52,500 won). By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in South Korea at a price of 899,900 won (about 59,000 rupees). In India, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at the price of Rs 49,999, the only 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant with the Exynos 990 SoC.