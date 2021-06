A lot of the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 presentation wouldn’t be of interest to the PlayStation gamer. Halo and its ilk probably won’t ever make their way to the Sony platform. However, the studios did cover a fair number of titles that will be finding themselves on the PlayStation 4 and/or the PlayStation 5. We’ve already covered the main highlights so far, including the confirmation that Starfield and The Outer Worlds 2 will be exclusive to Xbox, the impending arrival of Hades on PlayStation consoles, and the confirmation of the rumors surrounding a sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence.