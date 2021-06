After his first two NFL seasons, some analysts still had doubts about Josh Allen’s future as a high-level starting quarterback. However, Allen finished second in MVP voting last year as he established career-best numbers across the board. The arrival of Stefon Diggs, one of the best receivers in the NFL, absolutely transformed Allen as a fantasy asset, and he finished as the QB1 overall. Heading into 2021, Allen stands as one of the highest-upside fantasy quarterbacks, thanks to his elite passing and rushing production. With the Bills housing one of the better offenses in the NFL, Allen should be a fantasy mercenary once again.