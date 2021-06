Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets - 3:00pm ET (ABC) - Brooklyn leads 2-1 Milwaukee was on the ropes, trailing 2-0 in the series and 83-80 with 1:23 left in Game 3. Fortunately for Bucks supporters, buckets by Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday allowed Milwaukee to pull ahead and prevail in an 86-83 win. It was one uglier offensive playoff games you’ll ever see, but it kept hope alive in the Cream City. Given Danny Green’s injury, Sixers fans will want this series to go as long as possible. Giannis Antetokounmpo not attempting another eight 3-pointers would be a good start. Go Bucks!