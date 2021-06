Editor's note: Cisco is a client of the author. One of my favorite kinds of briefings is when a vendor brings in customers who talk about how they did the impossible. While these do promote a vendor’s wares, they also provide a wealth of knowledge about what worked, what didn’t, and what folks would do differently. Given that we are likely to have a regular recurrence of pandemics n the years ahead, knowing what worked could be useful if we want to improve IT in the future.