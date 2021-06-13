E3 Trailer Shows Off Detective Thriller Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

Reminiscence almost feels like it could be two different movies and people would be okay with that, since it introduces a couple of situations that are quite a bit different but are bound to make some people feel a little anxious. In a future where Miami is slowly sinking as the sea continues to rise, it would appear that people have nothing to look forward to, so the idea is to give them something to look back on by developing a means to let people peer into the past. The only problem here, well, one among many really, is that upon falling for a woman that he’s mystified by, Nick Bannister eventually discovers she has a bit of a troubled past that includes criminal acts that might send him down a very dark path as he tries to find out who she is and why she’s done what she has. In a sense, this feels like another movie that’s bound and determined to give people the idea that looking into the past might be all well and good when it comes to remembering the pleasant and decent times, but the memory is an imperfect thing that might catch quite a bit but can also be altered by the perceptions of the individual.