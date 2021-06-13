E3 Trailer Shows Off Detective Thriller Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
The Sherlock Holmes character has become famous across various artforms especially in the cinema and TV series arena as it follows a fictional private detective who is known for his proficiency in observation, deduction and much more. Furthermore, his charismatic, fun personality lends itself to great storytelling and an engaging story, with various plot twists along the way. At E3, it was officially announced that the Sherlock Holmes franchise will debut in the video game industry sometime in 2021 on the next generation consoles, that is the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as well as on PC via Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store. The game, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, is currently available to be added to the wishlist on all major platforms.cogconnected.com