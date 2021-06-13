Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

E3 Trailer Shows Off Detective Thriller Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sherlock Holmes character has become famous across various artforms especially in the cinema and TV series arena as it follows a fictional private detective who is known for his proficiency in observation, deduction and much more. Furthermore, his charismatic, fun personality lends itself to great storytelling and an engaging story, with various plot twists along the way. At E3, it was officially announced that the Sherlock Holmes franchise will debut in the video game industry sometime in 2021 on the next generation consoles, that is the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as well as on PC via Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store. The game, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, is currently available to be added to the wishlist on all major platforms.

cogconnected.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E3#Morality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Facebook
Related
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Bleak Faith: Forsaken shows off gameplay in new trailer

Archangel Studio has released a new trailer and opened a Steam store page for Bleak Faith: Forsaken, an upcoming open-world survival horror action RPG. The game is set to release for PC, with PlayStation and Xbox console ports also planned. Bleak Faith: Forsaken was originally a Kickstarter Campaign in mid-2019,...
Books & Literaturedownpour.com

Sherlock Holmes and the Beast of the Stapletons

New York Times bestselling author James Lovegrove’s continues the story of Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of the Baskervilles, as five years later, another monstrous creature stalks across Dartmoor …. 1894. The monstrous Hound of the Baskervilles has been dead for five years, along with its no less monstrous owner,...
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Haunted Space' Shows Off Combat Gameplay In Latest Trailer

Haunted Space blends sci-fi with horror elements in a story-rich adventure based on exploration, fast-paced dogfighting, trading, and ship crafting, with customizable flight simulation and intense multi-stage boss battles. In the far future, the second age of human civilization reached the distant Neterun galaxy and discovered a powerful energy called...
MoviesTVOvermind

Check Out The Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller Reminiscence

Reminiscence almost feels like it could be two different movies and people would be okay with that, since it introduces a couple of situations that are quite a bit different but are bound to make some people feel a little anxious. In a future where Miami is slowly sinking as the sea continues to rise, it would appear that people have nothing to look forward to, so the idea is to give them something to look back on by developing a means to let people peer into the past. The only problem here, well, one among many really, is that upon falling for a woman that he’s mystified by, Nick Bannister eventually discovers she has a bit of a troubled past that includes criminal acts that might send him down a very dark path as he tries to find out who she is and why she’s done what she has. In a sense, this feels like another movie that’s bound and determined to give people the idea that looking into the past might be all well and good when it comes to remembering the pleasant and decent times, but the memory is an imperfect thing that might catch quite a bit but can also be altered by the perceptions of the individual.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

New Tales of Arise Trailer Shows Off Friends and Foes

After a long delay, Tales of Arise is finally back in action. At the Summer Game Fest stream, this action-JRPG juggernaut unveiled a brand new trailer that drew attention to new playable characters and showcased what may the game’s primary conflict. Namely, the video showed a focus on coexistence between the Renans and the Dahnans–and those who don’t believe coexistence is possible. At least one apparent antagonist appears to be a Dahnan who wants the Renans out of his realm entirely. That motivation becomes more understandable when you remember that the more technologically advanced Rena has spent the last 300 years plundering Dahna for its resources. The second antagonist introduced in this trailer appears to be targeting protagonist Alphen personally, and if his cryptic line that he’s been waiting for Alphen is anything to go by, there’s a connection between them. Since this second antagonist is a brutally effective swordsman introduced surrounded by the corpses of slain monsters, that doesn’t bode well for our heroes.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Evil Dead: The Game Shows Off First Major Gameplay Trailer

During the first Summer Game Fest showcase of 2021, we got a better look at Evil Dead: The Game with the first gameplay trailer. This game is as gruesome and bloody as you might expect from something tied to the franchise as you will party up in a team of four to battle demons and other evil creatures trying to vanquish one particular evil player in what is a mix between a co-op and a PvP multiplayer action game. If that sounds just a tad familiar, it should, as the game has a little bit in common with another multiplayer horror title… Dead By Daylight.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

E3 2021 Preview Trailer Released

Prepare for a world of video game announcements, news, and reveals for the next few days, as E3 2021 promotes things with a new preview trailer released — Here’s the trailer showing teasing the hype and excitement to come. For those new to the whole Electronic Entertainment Experience, here’s a...
EntertainmentVideogamer.com

Creed Champions new trailer shows off new characters

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions has a new trailer, showing off its roster of movie characters. As part of IGN’s Summer of Gaming Expo, the trailer for Creed Champions featured gameplay and a good look at its characters. These include Ivan Drago, Clubber Lang, Rocky Balboa, Apollo Creed, and, of course, Adonis Creed—the star of the show.
Theater & Dancerockpapershotgun.com

Great Ace Attorney Chronicles adds a mechanic that sounds like a Sherlock Holmes fanfic

During Capcom's E3 stream last night, they showed new footage of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, which is coming to PC next month. Some of it will be fairly familiar to those of you who've dabbled in Ace Attorney, though they did reveal a couple of new gameplay mechanics: Dance Of Deduction and Summation Examination. I can't get over how that first one sounds like Herlock Sholmes has been spending a bit too much time on AO3.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Reveal trailer for Pikmin-like Tinykin shown off at PC Gaming Show

The idea of commanding a large army of miniature followers seems to appeal to many people. Several games tackled the concept in their own unique way, with the Pikmin series being one of the more well-known examples. Fans of this style of game will probably love the look of Tinykin, a charming title recently revealed at the PC Gaming Show. Along with the announcement of Tinykin came a new trailer, which will likely warm the hearts of many who watch it.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

The Outer Worlds 2 trailer revealed at Xbox and Bethesda E3 show

Rumors over the existence of The Outer Worlds 2 have circulated ever since last year. In October 2020, fans speculated that the game entered pre-production. Shortly before E3, rumors of a possible announcement at the anticipated showcase began circulating as well. Those latest rumors turned out to be accurate, as the Xbox and Bethesda E3 stream revealed a debut trailer for The Outer Worlds 2 midway through. However, the game is still in its early stages, so no release date was specified.
TV SeriesBrit + Co

5 Mystery Shows Like Sherlock To Binge Right Now

Over the past few years, Sherlock has become a phenomenon that just gets better with every new season… even though we had to wait ages for this most recent season — WAS IT NOT WORTH IT, YOU GUYS!? If you haven't had a chance to check in on season four, we promise: No spoilers. But for those who did work their way through all the new episodes and are feeling post-show blues, we've got a solution. Here are five more shows you can watch to hold you over until we get another season — although just be warned: It may be another two years before we get more Sherlock/Watson action. The game is on!
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Rainbow Six Extraction trailer and walkthrough kick off Ubisoft’s E3 show

Rainbow Six Extraction proved to be one of Ubisoft’s most anticipated games for E3. Ubisoft appeared well-aware of this, as it revealed a new cinematic trailer for Rainbow Six Extraction at the very start of its E3 presentation. Both a developer introduction video and a gameplay walkthrough accompanied this trailer. The developers confirmed the game will support crossplay, and it is set to release on September 16.
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

New Mini Trailers For KITARIA FABLES Shows Off A Variety Of Gameplay

Mixing together the calm life of farming, adventurous excitement of questing, and challenging aspect of battling is the staple of what Twin Hearts has been creating with their title Kitaria Fables. Their publisher, PQube, has already announced the release date and opened pre-orders, but they wanted to give players a better look into what this game is going to be all about.