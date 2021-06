Two of E3's biggest press conferences are now fused into one. With all of Microsoft's studio acquisitions in recent years, its annual Xbox event was already shaping up to be the Captain Planet of E3 conferences. (I'm not sure which studio is which planeteer, but surely Double Fine is Heart, right?) If any element was missing before, adding Bethesda to the ranks definitely changed that. By their powers combined, this year's event could easily be the biggest of the summer.