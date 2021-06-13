BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: ‘Corporate Affiliates’ Donating to Two US Election Related Non-Profits Indicate the Corruption in the US Election Environment – Where Did the Money Go?

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle panned Mark Zuckerberg's self-serving regulations on Section 230. Ana Kasparian and Cenk Uygur discuss on The Young Turks. Watch LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. http://youtube.com/tyt/live Read more HERE: https://www.politico.com/news/2021/03/24/facebook-proposed-internet-rules-477868 "Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s take on how Congress should update internet regulations is falling flat on Capitol Hill, where a slew of lawmakers said Wednesday that the tech giant’s plan for battling harmful content is a self-serving gambit to entrench its power online." Hosts: Ana Kasparian, Cenk Uygur Cast: Ana Kasparian, Cenk Uygur *** The largest online progressive news show in the world. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT's independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks/join SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=theyoungturks.