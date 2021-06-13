Cancel
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: ‘Corporate Affiliates’ Donating to Two US Election Related Non-Profits Indicate the Corruption in the US Election Environment – Where Did the Money Go?

By Jake Lambert
conservativepapers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo non-profits created before the 2018 election that include US state Secretaries of State and Election Directors, received donations from voting machine companies, ballot printing companies, Zuckerberg’s non-profit as well as a Hillary-related non-profit in 2020. Where did this money go?. We previously reported on numerous companies and non-profits and...

conservativepapers.com
Threats to US election workers take heavy and harrowing toll

In the United States, a quiet army of people work in towns, cities, and states across the country to make sure that elections hum along smoothly. They’re responsible for all the mechanics that ensure Americans can exercise their right to vote – like keeping track of complex data files, making sure that mail-in ballots get printed and go out on time, ensuring that polling places have enough workers, and making sure that every valid vote gets counted.
Election workers protected US democracy. Now, we must protect them

Lawrence Norden is the director of the Election Reform Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law. Matthew Weil is director of the Elections Project at the Bipartisan Policy Center. The views expressed in this commentary are those of the authors. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) —...
Zuckerberg’s Self-Serving Rules FLOP In Congress

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle panned Mark Zuckerberg's self-serving regulations on Section 230. Ana Kasparian and Cenk Uygur discuss on The Young Turks. Watch LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. http://youtube.com/tyt/live Read more HERE: https://www.politico.com/news/2021/03/24/facebook-proposed-internet-rules-477868 "Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s take on how Congress should update internet regulations is falling flat on Capitol Hill, where a slew of lawmakers said Wednesday that the tech giant’s plan for battling harmful content is a self-serving gambit to entrench its power online." Hosts: Ana Kasparian, Cenk Uygur Cast: Ana Kasparian, Cenk Uygur *** The largest online progressive news show in the world. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT's independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks/join SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=theyoungturks.
Bradley Berman is counsel and Gonzalo Go and Nicole Cors are associates at Mayer Brown LLP. This post is based on a Mayer Brown memorandum by Mr. Berman, Mr. Go, Ms. Cors, and Anna T. Pinedo. Overview. Rule 502(c) (“Rule 502(c)”) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the...
U.S. SEC seeks information from SolarWinds clients in cyber breach probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened a probe into last year's SolarWinds cyber breach over whether some companies failed to disclose that they had been affected by the unprecedented hack, an agency official said on Monday. The SEC sent investigative letters late last week...
CNN shredded for misleading headline about GA voter roll purge: 'This is journalistic malpractice'

CNN was the focus of criticism on Sunday following a misleading headline concerning Georgia's purge of outdated voter files from the state's voter registration roll. The CNN story, headlined, "Georgia removes 100,000 names from voter registration rolls" riled up Twitter critics, who accused the left-leaning outlet of intentionally omitting "a rather important detail that every U.S. state routinely removes moved/inactive voters from their rolls as a best practice of election administration."
Virginia law firms honored for food bank donations

In 2020, the number of food insecure people in Virginia rose to nearly 1.2 million while food banks saw a dip in donations and volunteers, creating an unprecedented need for food assistance. This April, the legal community stepped up to the plate to address this issue, renewing the annual Legal Food Frenzy competition after a brief ...
Colorado Passes Consumer-Data Privacy Bill

A new data privacy bill has been passed in Colorado that gives residents the right to delete any personal data collected by companies, and to stop companies from collecting their data in the future. Colorado is the third state to pass a consumer data privacy bill, and much of its...
Gun-rights Group Aims To Blow Hole In ‘Red Flag’ Plan To Grab Your Guns

The Department of Justice announced just days ago its officials had consulted “stakeholders” in order to draft model “Red Flag” legislation that, if adopted, would let states take legal weapons away from innocent people because of someone else’s suspicions. According to a report at Big League Politics, it has filed...
Blockchain and the news media: Towards practical applications

Survey results show that publishers expect blockchain will help them tackle fake news, gain trust with readers and improve copyright/licensing agreements. But so far very few publishers have experimented with the tech. Ranging from monetisation to SEO improvement, blockchain can be applied in various ways to support journalism. Some future...
CDC Warns Of Deadly Virus In South Carolina, And It's Not Covid

Many people hoped Covid-19 would be the only deadly virus that South Carolina has to deal with this year. But unfortunately, I have extremely bad news. In a recent statement, the CDC said a respiratory virus is spreading throughout South Carolina and many other states around the country. Although it's just a cold for most healthy adults, it can be deadly for babies, young children, and anyone who is immunocompromised.
Opinion: California Governor’s Broadband Plans Complicated

(TNS) — When private enterprise cannot — or will not — provide a vital public service, then it is government's responsibility to step up. In the last century, a growing California desperately needed reliable water deliveries, so state, federal and local governments responded with massive projects. When we needed a...
Michigan To Go Mask Free From 22nd June - What Changes?

Return the masks back they are not required anymoreTiffany Tertipes/Unsplash. People of Michigan will now go mask-free; the state lifts the coronavirus rules on 22nd June. As vaccinations increase and case rates in the state continue to plunge, the state has decided to prepone the date to 22nd June for lifting the restriction, from the earlier proposed date of 1st July.
Supreme Court shuts down moot challenge to Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The Supreme Court on Monday shut down a lawsuit challenging former President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy after President Joe Biden ended it in June. The court in an unsigned order sent the case back to the United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit with instructions to toss the case out as moot. The court yanked oral arguments for the case in February shortly after Biden announced that he planned to wind down the policy. The Justice Department at the time asked the justices to toss the case.
Missouri: Don’t vote to legalize marijuana without including automatic expungement

Almost half of all individuals who are released from jail or prison in Missouri will be reincarcerated, according to the most recent data. In Illinois, where I used to work with people when they came out of incarceration, the numbers are similar. There’s a familiar fable we tell ourselves: when someone is released from prison, […] The post Missouri: Don’t vote to legalize marijuana without including automatic expungement appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Why the U.S. Military Would Crush China in a War

Let’s not mince words: a U.S.-China war would be hell on earth. It would likely start World War III. Millions— may be billions— of people would die if nuclear weapons were ever used in such a conflict. The global economy would likely face ruin— that’s what happens when the world’s biggest economic powers start shooting at each other. Thankfully the chances are remote it will ever happen.