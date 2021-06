DE Rep. Jeff Spiegelman On Funky Equity Laws Tied To Marijuana Legalization. Delaware Representative Jeff Spiegelman joins the Dom Giordano Program to discuss a caveat in the legalization of marijuana in Delaware, being the social equity aspect of the legalization. Spiegelman notes that, in the new bill, provisions for equity were written that would, among other things, provide a fast track for former dealers to become legal marijuana distributors. Spiegelman continues, providing a rundown on legal marijuana in the state of Delaware, explaining that he believes the bill to be dead for the remainder of the year, but would not be surprised to see it make some movement next year.