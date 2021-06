Starfield has been an enigma wrapped in a mystery wrapped in frustration, but Bethesda finally revealed our first official look at what the space game will have to offer during the Xbox E3 2021 showcase. We've learned a little bit about the new IP since its first reveal back in 2018, but mostly background information about the engine and assurances from Todd Howard that it is - in fact - a thing. Luckily, E3 2021 is that magical time, and we've got a new look to obsess over for the next year.