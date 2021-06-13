Cancel
Orlando, FL

Rainbow appears over Pulse memorial 5-year anniversary ceremony

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — A rainbow, usually a product of central Florida summer rainshowers, has appeared each year over the Pulse memorial during a remembrance ceremony honoring the 49 victims of the 2016 mass shooting.

Saturday was no exception.

Moments after a speaker encouraged the audience to point out a rainbow, one became visible, WFTV reported.

“Minutes after Nancy Alvarez said a rainbow would be a sign the 49 were watching this evening’s tribute, a rainbow appeared,” Orlando police said on social media.

