Oklahoma DL Isaiah Thomas Arrested

By John E. Hoover
Posted by 
AllSooners
AllSooners
 8 days ago

After failing to appear for a petty larceny charge, Thomas was picked up overnight by the Cleveland County sheriff's department.

Oklahoma football player Isaiah Thomas was arrested early Sunday morning for failing to appear on a previous petty larceny charge and was booked overnight into the Cleveland County Detention Center.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office didn’t include any details about the petty larceny, but reported that Thomas was arrested at 2:08 a.m. and was booked at 2:59 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQcZD_0aT6Pdup00

Thomas is a senior defensive lineman at OU who emerged as one of the team’s best players during the 2020 season.

Thomas led the Sooners with 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 quarterback sacks in his first season as a starter.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound senior from Tulsa finished the year with 32 total tackles and had eight quarterback hurries as he swung back and forth between defensive end and defensive tackle.

He redshirted in 2017, played in nine games as a backup in 2018, and appeared in 11 games as a backup in 2019.

Thomas earned second-team All-Big 12 Conference honors last season and was also landed a spot on the Academic All-Big 12 team.

