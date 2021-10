World number one and Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty pulled out of the season-ending WTA Finals Saturday, opting to remain at home and focus on preparing for the Australian summer. The Australian has not played since a shock third-round loss at the US Open in September and has now formally ended a year that earned her five titles, including a second major at Wimbledon after her French Open triumph in 2019. "I wanted to let everyone know that I won't be competing in any further tournaments in 2021, including the WTA Finals in Mexico," the 25-year-old said in a statement. "It was a difficult decision but I need to prioritise my body and my recovery from our 2021 season and focus on having the strongest pre-season for the Australian summer."

TENNIS ・ 12 HOURS AGO