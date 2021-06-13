Cancel
Nebraska State

Progress report on 6 segments of Nebraska's expressway system

By Paul Hammel
Omaha.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state has made some advancements in its long-planned expressway system. Here is a look at recent progress on six segments of the expressway system in eastern Nebraska:. U.S. 275, Scribner to West Point. A contract was signed earlier this month to build three segments providing an 18.5-mile link between the two communities (Scribner North, $37.8 million, West Point South, $18.5 million, and West Point North and South, $26.9 million). Work on the southern portion will begin next month, the northern portion in the fall, and in between in summer 2022. A contract to build a bypass around Scribner is to be awarded this fall. It is all supposed to be done in 2024.

omaha.com
