Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Netanyahu says he’ll work to topple government once in opposition

By Guest Voice
The Moderate Voice
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenjamin Netanyahu, whose historic 12-year run as Israel’s prime minister could end later on Sunday, vowed he would try to topple the government if his party is sent into the opposition. “I am with you to topple this bad, dangerous, left-wing government,” Netanyahu told members of his conservative Likud party, according to Israeli media, adding that it could happen “sooner than you think.” Netanyahu was speaking to lawmakers in the Knesset, where a vote of confidence in an eight-party, anti-Netanyahu coalition government is due to take place. If approved, it would oust Netanyahu from office.

themoderatevoice.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Likud#Coalition Government#Israeli#Knesset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle Eastcnmnewz.com

The Palestinian vaccine fiasco is how Netanyahu ran Israel – comment

For two years, Israel lacked basic workings of government. Checks and balances were tossed out of the window, power was concentrated in the Prime Minister’s Office, and mandatory demands for governance, like a state budget, were postponed. The effect was an unprecedented period of chaos and lack of accountability. The country was left yearning for the appointment of foreign diplomats and one of its worst civilian disasters was not investigated. This eroded confidence abroad, harmed relations with key countries and left questions about how Israel slouched into a war in May with Hamas and what other important decisions were taken for short-term political gain.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Edelstein on the Warpath: Netanyahu Offered PM’s Post to Bennett & Sa’ar, But Not to a Likudnik

As Likud was being asked to vacate the government’s seats and take up the opposition benches, Israeli pundits agreed about the three Likud seniors who would vie for MK Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership of the party: former Finance Minister Israel Katz, former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, and former Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. Katz made his first attempt more than a year ago and was repelled easily by the sitting PM. Nir Barkat organized a huge party for thousands of rank and file party members around the time it became clear the ship was going down. And now, one week into the new government, the third challenger has come out—still behind closed doors—and declared that he was planning to take it all.
Middle Eastdawsoncountyjournal.com

Bennett in his first cabinet meeting sounds like Netanyahu 12 years ago

“At the start of the first cabinet meeting of the new government, I want to stress three things that will guide us: unity, responsibility, and work,” the new prime minister said as he chaired his first cabinet meeting. “This government is a true government of unity.” he continued. “It was...
Middle EastYNET News

Israel's Bedouin skeptical of new government promises

From her tin-roof home in the sweltering Negev desert, Umm Jawad Abu Qwaider offers her bleak assessment of the first Arab party to back an Israeli government - a shoulder shrug. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. For this Bedouin woman, none of the promises made to her community will...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Netanyahu attacks Lapid for Israel's "no surprises" agreement with U.S.

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he rejected requests from the Biden administration to inform the U.S. in advance of Israeli operations against Iran’s nuclear program, and falsely claimed Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid made such a commitment to Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week. Why it matters:...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Yonatan Netanyahu taught us true bravery’

A memorial service was held Wednesday at the gravesite of Lt. Col. Yonatan Netanyahu, former PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother, who lost his life 45 years ago during Operation Entebbe, a successful counterterrorism hostage-rescue mission carried out by Israeli commandos at Entebbe Airport in Uganda on July 4, 1976. The service...
Middle Eastboxden.com

Jun 18 - Netanyahu ordered illegal shredding of docs before Bennett takeover

Jun 18 - Netanyahu ordered illegal shredding of docs before Bennett takeover. Shortly before Israel's Naftali Bennett took over as prime minister, his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu ordered documents be shredded in his office, a report claimed yesterday. Sources who worked for Netanyahu said the former prime minister ordered them to discard the documents on Sunday, one day before the new government was due to take office. It was unclear which or how many documents were allegedly destroyed.
Middle Eastcenterforsecuritypolicy.org

Netanyahu is down, but is he out for good?

After frantic negotiations, on Sunday the so-called change coalition succeeded in forming a government in Israel, replacing the country’s longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, with his one-time protégé Naftali Bennett. The race is now on for “the end of Bibi” editorializing — mostly by individuals who have opposed Netanyahu and who are euphoric about his purported fall. Certainly Netanyahu’s polarizing personality and his tendency to alienate many of his closest associates have played a significant role in his current predicament. Although for a politician over 70 this can hardly be characterized as “the end of the beginning,” it is almost certainly not Netanyahu’s last act. To paraphrase Mark Twain, reports of his demise may be greatly exaggerated.
Middle EastFuturity

What does Netanyahu’s ouster mean for Israel?

Benjamin Netanyahu has been ousted as Israel’s Prime Minister after a no-confidence vote by the Knesset. Netanyahu’s historic and regularly controversial 12-year political reign make him the longest serving Premier in Israel’s history. With Naftali Bennett ascending to Prime Minister, Israel may be on the cusp of change. Here, he...
Middle EastPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Who is Naftali Bennett, Israel’s new leader?

JERUSALEM — Naftali Bennett, who was sworn in Sunday as Israel’s new prime minister, embodies many of the contradictions that define the 73-year-old nation. He’s a religious Jew who made millions in the mostly secular hi-tech sector; a champion of the settlement movement who lives in a Tel Aviv suburb, and a former ally of Benjamin Netanyahu who has partnered with centrist and left-wing parties to end his 12-year rule.
Middle Eastpeeblesshirenews.com

Israel’s new government gets to work after ousting of Benjamin Netanyahu

Israelis were on Monday waking up to a new government and a new prime minister after Naftali Bennett secured the backing of parliament and ousted long-time leader Benjamin Netanyahu. The two were scheduled to hold a handover meeting later in the day, but without the formal ceremony that traditionally accompanies...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Netanyahu ousted as Israeli lawmakers approve new government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was ousted from office on Sunday when Israeli lawmakers voted to install a new government. It will the the first time in 12 years the country will be led by someone other than Netanyahu. Israel's parliament approved the new power-sharing government led by Naftali Bennett,...
Middle EastYNET News

Israel on cusp of new government, ending Netanyahu era

Israel was set to swear in a new government on Sunday that will end a political crisis that sparked four elections in two years and send Benjamin Netanyahu into the opposition after a record 12 years as prime minister. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. The new cabinet, which will...