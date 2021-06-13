Cole Duncan gets by Danny Dietrich in final corner for Fremont Speedweek victory

FREMONT, Ohio (June 12, 2021) - Leading the only lap that matters, Lockbourne, Ohio’s Cole Duncan put FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 fans on their feet Saturday night at Fremont Speedway, capping round two of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires with a last lap pass, a last corner pass, over race-long leader and Pennsylvania Posse invader, Danny Dietrich. The last-ditch effort not only secured a $6,000 payday for Duncan, pilot of the Helms Construction/Ohio Heating/No. 22C sprint car, but also a fifth-career victory against the Tony Stewart-owned organization, his first at “The Track That Action Built” and his first Series win since 2018.