Reay Leads All the Laps on Way to Feature Win at Tri-City Speedway. 06/18/2021 (Auburn MI) The dirt racing community convened at the Tri-City Motor Speedway this past Friday to watch some of the best drivers in Michigan and Ohio compete against each other. With the Soaring Eagle Late Models off for the week, it was an opportunity to share the spotlight to those in the support divisions. This was especially true for the Troll Smokehouse IMCA Modifieds and XLT Engineering 4-6 Cylinder classes as each competed in their respective divisions for bigger money than normal. The Walker’s Ideal trophies Mini Wedge divisions, Auto House Factory Stocks, and Auto Value Pro- Stocks were also part of the jam-packed racing program.