Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

EU and UK's 'sausage war' sizzles at G7 as Macron and Johnson spar

By Michel Rose, Michael Holden
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) -Growing tensions between Britain and the European Union threatened to overshadow the Group of Seven summit’s conclusion on Sunday, with London accusing France of “offensive” remarks that Northern Ireland was not part of the United Kingdom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uiML1_0aT6JQB000

Ever since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016, the two sides have been trying to work out how to deal with post-Brexit trade and the British province, which has a land border with EU member Ireland.

Ultimately, the talks keep coming back to the delicate patchwork of history, nationalism, religion and geography that intertwine in Northern Ireland, but the latest spat over the Brexit divorce deal is centred on sausages.

During talks with Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit, British Prime Minister Johnson queried how the French president would react if Toulouse sausages could not be sold in Paris markets, echoing London’s accusation that the EU is preventing sales of British chilled meats in Northern Ireland.

British media reported that Macron responded by inaccurately saying Northern Ireland was not part of the United Kingdom, remarks British foreign minister Dominic Raab described as “offensive”.

“Various EU figures here in Carbis Bay, but frankly for months now and years, have characterised Northern Ireland as somehow a separate country and that is wrong,” Raab said.

“It is a failure to understand the facts. We wouldn’t talk about Catalonia and Barcelona, or Corsica in France in those ways,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme.

TRADE WAR?

In a move that some worry could provoke a full-scale trade war, Johnson has threatened to invoke emergency measures in the Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit divorce deal if no solution is found to the so-called “sausage war”.

That protocol essentially kept the province in the EU’s customs union and adhering to many of the single market rules, creating a regulatory border in the Irish Sea between the British province and the rest of the United Kingdom.

But Johnson has already delayed the implementation of some of its provisions, including checks on chilled meats moving from the mainland to Northern Ireland, saying it was causing disruption to some supplies to the province.

A French diplomatic source said Macron had been taken aback by Johnson bringing up sausages - which the British leader had said was a crucial issue but one the French regarded as a distraction from the main business at the G7 leaders’ gathering.

The president had merely been pointing out the sausage comparison was invalid due to the geographic differences, the source said.

Repeatedly questioned at a news conference about Macron’s comments during their talks, Johnson said Brexit had occupied a “vanishingly small proportion of our deliberations” during the summit in Carbis Bay, which ended on Sunday.

“We will do whatever it takes to protect the territorial integrity of the UK but actually what happened at this summit was that there was a colossal amount of work on subjects that had absolutely nothing to do with Brexit,” he said.

Macron told reporters at the G7’s conclusion the two sides should stop wasting time on disputes about sausages.

“My wish is that we succeed collectively in putting into action what we signed several months ago,” he said. “Let’s not waste time with controversies that are created in corridors and backrooms.”

He said France had never taken “the liberty to question the sovereignty, the territorial integrity of the United Kingdom”.

Despite a U.S.-brokered 1998 peace deal that brought an end to three decades of violence, Northern Ireland remains deeply split along sectarian lines: Many Catholic nationalists aspire to unification with Ireland while Protestant unionists want to stay in the UK.

The EU does not want Northern Ireland to be a backdoor into its single market and neither side wants border checks between the province and the Republic of Ireland which could become a target for dissident militants.

Instead, the two sides agreed to the protocol, which provides for checks between the province and the rest of the United Kingdom, though Britain now says these are too cumbersome and divisive. Johnson said on Saturday he would do “whatever it takes” to protect the UK’s territorial integrity.

“It is time for the government to stop talking about fixes to the protocol and get on with taking the necessary steps to remove it,” said Edwin Poots, leader of Democratic Unionist Party, Northern Ireland’s largest political party.

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
162K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Marr
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Edwin Poots
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spar#Uk#G7 As Macron#The European Union#Post Brexit#British#French#Catholic#Protestant#Democratic Unionist Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
Related
EuropeTelegraph

EU sausage laws just tip of the Brexit iceberg in Northern Ireland

European Union sausage laws are just the tip of the iceberg in post-Brexit Northern Ireland, which still follows almost 300 Single Market rules covering everything from sardine marketing to fireworks and bull semen. Hardline Brexiteers called on the Government to revise the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is packed with rules...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Think global for post-Brexit City of London reform, top financiers say

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain must focus on the City of London’s global role when it comes to reforming financial rules after Brexit, senior finance officials said on Monday. Britain is reviewing its financial rules for banks, insurers and markets after it fully left the European Union last December, largely severing the City’s access to the 27-nation bloc.
Presidential Electionnewpaper24.com

EU dealing with contemporary catastrophe as rogue candidate poised to topple Emmanuel Macron | Politics | Information – NEWPAPER24

EU dealing with contemporary catastrophe as rogue candidate poised to topple Emmanuel Macron | Politics | Information. French President Emmanuel Macron and Nationwide Rally chief Marine Le Pen noticed their respective events detect Sunday as incumbent conservatives surged forward within the first spherical of regional elections marred by a record-low turnout. Sunday’s regional polls had been described as a gown rehearsal for subsequent yr’s presidential election – however by 8pm, the putative protagonists of the Elysée contest had witnessed their respective events falter on the polls. Ms Le Pen’s Nationwide Rally (RN) hoped to guide in as many as six of mainland France’s 13 areas, placing it heading in the right direction to win its first-ever area – or extra – within the June 27 runoff.
Politicskfgo.com

Former British parliament speaker Bercow joins opposition Labour Party

LONDON (Reuters) – John Bercow, the former speaker of Britain’s lower house of parliament, said on Saturday that he had joined the opposition Labour Party after spending most of his political career as a Conservative legislator. Bercow, who clashed with Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Theresa May over their approach...
U.K.Posted by
WSB Radio

Ex-UK Speaker Bercow, scourge of Brexiteers, joins Labour

LONDON — (AP) — Former U.K. House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, who gained international fame refereeing the country’s political drama over Brexit, said Sunday he has quit the governing Conservatives to join the opposition Labour Party. Bercow was a Conservative lawmaker for 12 years until being elected in 2009...
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Leaders of Germany, France urge vigilance over virus variant

BERLIN — The leaders of Germany and France called for vigilance Friday to prevent the spread of a coronavirus variant that this week prompted Britain to delay the planned relaxation of pandemic restrictions in England. Chancellor Angela Merkel said that while Germany has very low numbers of new COVID-19 infections...
Economynewagebd.net

EU to look at UK call to extend ‘sausage war’ deadline

The European Commission said on Thursday that it would examine Britain’s request to extend a grace period for postBrexit rules on chilled meat imports for Northern Ireland — part of the so-called sausage war between London and Brussels. The commission said that it had received the request on Thursday to...
Economybywire.news

Britain must restore trust, but approach welcome - EU's Sefcovic

BRUSSELS -Britain needs to restore trust by fully implementing the protocol governing trade for Northern Ireland, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said on Friday, while welcoming a British bid to cooperate over sausages. Britain should show "unwavering commitment" to implementing the Northern Ireland protocol, rather than "continually putting it into...
Public Healthjioforme.com

German and French leaders warn against viral variants

German and French leaders called for caution on Friday to prevent the spread of coronavirus variants, and this week Britain urged delaying the planned mitigation of pandemic restrictions in Britain. Chancellor Angela Merkel said the number of new COVID-19 infections is currently very low in Germany, but “aggressive” delta mutations...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Merkel and Macron Urge EU Coordination on Reopening Borders

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron called on Friday for European Union countries to coordinate their COVID-19 border reopening policies and guard against new variants of the virus. Macron said EU countries must be careful not to allow new variants to spread, adding that...
ElectionsPosted by
Reuters

Embarrassing defeat as UK PM Johnson's party loses out at election

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered an embarrassing defeat in a election on the outskirts of London on Friday, when his governing Conservative Party lost a previously safe parliamentary seat to the Liberal Democrats. The Conservatives had comfortably held the leafy, affluent Chesham and Amersham...
Economypoandpo.com

UK's sausage row with EU

During talks with Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in southwestern England, Boris Johnson had queried how the French president would react if Toulouse sausages could not be sold in Paris markets. Europe Boris Johnson. Britain's Telegraph newspaper reported that Macron responded by inaccurately saying Northern Ireland was not part...
Economysouthfront.org

Is The Great ‘Sausage War’ Between The UK and EU Coming?

Even after Brexit came through, and the UK is no longer a part of the European Union, tensions have not subsided between London and Brussels. On the sidelines of the G7 Summit, London accused France of “offensive” remarks that Northern Ireland was not part of the United Kingdom. After Brexit,...
POTUSTelegraph

Looming sausage trade war makes G7 barbecue sizzle

When EU leaders came blinking out into the Cornish sun on Saturday morning and spotted the HMS Tamar floating just off the coast they may well have thought it looked familiar. Ominously camouflaged and equipped with enough heavy weaponry to take out a rival vessel, the Royal Navy ship was sent to Jersey only last month to police French and British fishermen who were clashing over Brexit changes.