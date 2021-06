The partially decomposed body found at the shore of the Hudson River has been confirmed to be the body of a missing man. Andy Neiman was admitted to the ER at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie around 4 a.m on Friday, May 21, due to a culmination of mental unwellness and psychosis, according to his sister. Neiman who's from St. Louis, according to his Facebook, was visiting family in Ulster County.