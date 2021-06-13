Cancel
UNBREAKABLE Libram Paladin [2K Legend] (WAILING CAVERNS)

By Skyrmidon
 8 days ago

This version of Libram Paladin brings insane pressure and value in order to break the midrange (Rush Warrior, Elemental Shaman, etc.) and control (Control Priest, Big Demon Hunter, etc.) decks in this meta. You will run 100% Paladin cards in order to activate High Exarch Yrel. The objective is to...

Video Gameshearthstonetopdecks.com

Aggro elemental shaman (Legend #2805) (Wailing Caverns)

You really want to start with the 1 cost elementals. Menacing nimbus is ok, but I often mulliganed it too in hope of the 1 costs. Most of the games where I started with a 1 cost minion I won. Acidic swamp ooze doesn't seem to be main meta at the moment, and taunts also are not so big in general. This leaves the way open for doom hammer and face.
Video Gameshearthstonetopdecks.com

How Has the Wailing Caverns Mini-Set Changed the Hearthstone Meta?

How big of an effect can 35 new cards have on the Hearthstone meta? That’s a question that was heatedly debated back when adventures were a thing and we did not have three full expansions every year. Back then, some adventures had a huge effect whereas others were lukewarm at best: 35 strong cards can turn the entire game upside down, but the developers are unlikely to fill the entire mini-set with strong cards. It might be unreasonable to expect another Curse of Naxxramas, but hopefully, we will get more out of each mini-set than One Night in Karazhan.
Video Gamesplanetminecraft.com

Megido: Abyss (RPG, Soulslike, Metroidvania) [1.12.2 - 1.16.5]

> Megido: Abyss ||| play.megido.xyz << >> Finally Released! Join Now <<. Megido: Abyss is a nonlinear, soulslike adventure RPG server. Enjoy challenging, high-stakes stamina based combat in a nonlinear metroidvania styled interconnected world. Challenge merciless enemies, hostile environments, and deadly bosses.﻿. Engage in cooperative play with up to 2...
HobbiesHearthPwn

[Legend] Xandria's OTK/Outcast Demon Hunter - 7...

So I just hit Legend with this deck after tinkering a little bit with it over a few days. I started playing it at D10 and made my final change at D4, going from D4 > Legend with 77% Win/Loss. I haven't really looked at other variants of this deck,...
HobbiesHearthPwn

Tactical Buffs [Legend] [62% WR]

I've been playing variations of the pirate warrior deck throughout the June 2021 season. The different variations I tried got me to Diamond 10, but they leveled off at that point. So, I made some changes and settled on this deck. I started tracking this deck when I hit Diamond 10. I sailed right through to Diamond 5, absolutely no problem at all, and with a few days’ worth of grinding through Diamond 5, I hit legend [Rank: 1304].
Video Gameshearthstonetopdecks.com

Top Standard & Wild Legend Decks – Forged in the Barrens (Wailing Caverns) Week 11 – June 2021

Wailing Caverns, mini-set for Forged in the Barrens, has been out for ~1.5 weeks now. I have to say that it had a rather major impact on the meta – and in both formats. Let’s start with Wild, because it’s much simpler. Stealer of Souls has sent waves through that format, because the meta became mostly “play Stealer Warlock or Aggro deck to take it down before it can combo you. Which is… not really fun to say the least. The deck itself is not “overpowered” in a way that it beats everything – it has clear counters – but the issue is that it forced people to play those counters or lose, which made the meta much less interesting. However, Blizzard has decided to ban Stealer of Souls in Wild – which is the first-ever ban in Constructed Hearthstone (you could see Hall of Fame as a sort of “Standard ban list”, but it was a bit different). We’ll see how everything looks like after it goes live mid next week.
Video GamesHearthPwn

Lothraxian Libram v. 4 (Kazakus)

Note: Paladin is not tier 1 anymore but this version is a good mix of secret and libram. Has good cycle as well. Had to add hand of A'dal again because cycle is crucial for Libram. First day of school nerf is still a big hit though and if you don't draw 1 or 2 drops early you may fall too behind to catch up.
Video GamesCollider

Watch: 'OlliOlli World' Trailer Teases the New Skateboarding Game That's Perfect for Pros and Posers Alike

As a child of the '80s and '90s, I'm culturally obligated to be good at skateboarding. I'm sorry to say that the skating gene skipped me completely; I'm as clumsy on a board in real life as I am on a virtual one. All the Tony Hawk titles in the world couldn't save me. But I still love getting to try out a new skateboarding game whenever the opportunity pops up, especially since only my pride gets hurt in the case of a gnarly bail. So it's with great joy I report that the upcoming new skateboarding title OlliOlli World is a perfectly accessible game for pros and posers alike.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Metroid Dread double amiibo pack functionality revealed

One of the stars of the recent Nintendo E3 2021 presentation was the announcement of a new 2D Metroid game for Nintendo Switch which is developed by the talented team at MercurySteam. The game is titled Metroid Dread and when it was announced Nintendo also revealed that two new amiibo figures would launch alongside the game as a double pack. The GameStop pre-order page reveals that the E.M.M.I. amiibo figure gives Samus Aran a Missile+ tank, increasing her missile capacity by 1. The E.M.M.I. amiibo can also be tapped again to replenish some missiles once per day. The Samus Aran amiibo gives players an extra energy tank which increases your health by 100,. The Samus amiibo can be tapped again to receive health once per day.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

FFG: Now Available – Marvel Champs, L5R & New KeyForge This Weekend

Fantasy Flight Games has a new batch of goodies this weekend for Marvel Champions, Legend of the Five Rings, and KeyForge. Dive beneath the waves of the Crucible’s oceans with Dark Tidings, the fifth set of Archon Decks for KeyForge, the world’s only Unique Deck Game! Dark Tidings introduces a brand-new House to the game: the Unfathomable. Replacing Dis in the current cardpool, the Unfathomable specialize in controlling their opponents by exhausting enemy creatures. What’s more, every House gains the power to call upon the tides of the Crucible, gaining advantages from high tide and avoiding the punishments of low tide. Finally, Dark Tidings also brings the possibility of evil twin decks into the game! Any evil twin deck is an exact copy of another deck in existence, except with many of its cards exchanged for their “evil twin” versions, featuring alternate abilities, graphic design, and art.
Video GamesiPhone FAQ

Legends of Kingdom Rush

Ironhide Game Studios has moved their popular Kingdom Rush series to Apple's subscription gaming service. Is it worth paying $4.99 to play the newest title in the series? Probably not, but you can get a month free which is plenty enough time to test out Legends of Kingdom Rush. This is not a tower defence game, instead it's a "epic turn-based combat" RPG with roguelike elements.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

Rogue Aces Deluxe — Delightful Nostalgia With Surprising Depth

All the way back to the Atari 5200, flying games always drew me in. I still count River Raid among my favorites of all time, can still picture the box art in my mind. In the NES era, the 2D side-scrolling space games like Life Force and Gradius took up the mantle, the various weapons and power-ups inviting a gleeful smile to my face as I blasted away. And until I fired up Rogue Aces, it wasn’t a genre that stood out as a focal point for me. But the feeling of soaring through the skies in full 360-degree freedom took me all the way back.
Video GamesDestructoid

Power Rangers: Battle For My Last Braincell (Part 2 of 4: The Gameplay)

Welcome back to this utter mistake of a blog in which I talk about Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid. Since my last blog, I have gone back and watched one (1) (いち) entire episode of Mirai Sentai Timeranger (Which is fuckin' great, it's got a big ol' fish mob boss smoking a cigar, total mastahpeece) and I've gotta thank Zalno for pointing out that SHOUT! had those on their website. (Commercial free, too! Damn, that's niiiice.) Anyways, to get the newbies up to speed, I blew fifty entire dollars on Battle For The Grid: Super Edition for some ungodly reason, and god damn it, I'm gonna make the most of it. This is Power Rangers: Battle For My Last Braincell; a series of blogs on Battle For The Grid from the perspective of someone who has a passing familiarity with tokusatsu and a passing familiarity with fighting games.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

No More Heroes 3: latest video (Beam Katana)

In a little over two months (on August 27th), the long-awaited No More Heroes 3 will finally be released on Nintendo Switch. Marvelous have been sharing trailers for the game on a regular basis (such as the overview trailer a few days ago), and today, they shared a brand new video showcasing the Beam Katana.
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Mastery Challenge DLC Trophy Guide

Master the art of Melee Combat, Marksmanship and Assassin's Stealth on the new Challenge DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. These trials will test your skills to their very limits, but be perseverent and you will become a True Master!!. Guides›Assassin's Creed Valhalla›Trophy Guide. Roadmap. Stage 1: Earn Gold Medal in...
Video Gamessuperphillipcentral.com

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World (NSW, PS4, PC) Review

With SuperPhillip Central's 1,000th review in the rearview mirror, let's look forward now to new heights and new goals! How about we aim for 2,000 reviews next? Too much? We'll see about that, but first, let's check out Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World, a recently released remake of a 1994 Sega Genesis / Mega Drive game. Here is the SPC review!