UNBREAKABLE Libram Paladin [2K Legend] (WAILING CAVERNS)

Wailing Caverns, mini-set for Forged in the Barrens, has been out for ~1.5 weeks now. I have to say that it had a rather major impact on the meta – and in both formats. Let’s start with Wild, because it’s much simpler. Stealer of Souls has sent waves through that format, because the meta became mostly “play Stealer Warlock or Aggro deck to take it down before it can combo you. Which is… not really fun to say the least. The deck itself is not “overpowered” in a way that it beats everything – it has clear counters – but the issue is that it forced people to play those counters or lose, which made the meta much less interesting. However, Blizzard has decided to ban Stealer of Souls in Wild – which is the first-ever ban in Constructed Hearthstone (you could see Hall of Fame as a sort of “Standard ban list”, but it was a bit different). We’ll see how everything looks like after it goes live mid next week.