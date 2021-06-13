Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Matt Lillywhite

Does America Need To Stop Glorifying Obesity?

Posted by 
Matt Lillywhite
Matt Lillywhite
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YoQud_0aT6HqrM00
Photo via Unsplash

I’m going to tell you several facts that made me feel sick to my stomach.

Obesity costs the United States $147 billion each year. Two-thirds of American adults are either overweight or obese. And during a global health crisis, some fast-food companies are making more money than ever before.

We’re in the middle of a pandemic. Yet, there are hardly any TV advertisements or White House press briefings discussing the importance of nutrition and a healthy lifestyle. But then again, pharmaceutical companies can’t profit from that. So, I’m not surprised.

Poor Choices = Poor Health Outcomes.

We live in a world where we’ll spend thousands of dollars to eliminate the symptoms of various health problems. Yet, we rarely do anything to fix the underlying causes.

We’ll happily take medication to eliminate pain in our spine. Yet, we won’t even consider trying to fix our terrible posture. Similarly, we love to blame capitalism and organizations for being unhealthy. However, we don’t research ways to reduce the cost of a nutritious grocery bill. As a society, we want cheap and simple solutions. Yet, our desire for simplicity is creating increasingly more expensive and complex problems.

According to the BBC, “nearly half of all cancers are caused by avoidable life choices. Smoking, of course, is a major culprit, but so is diet and weight. Similar findings have been reached for other big killers from heart disease to diabetes.” Poor choices by individuals cost societies billions of dollars each year. And unless something drastically changes, the problem will continue to get worse.

So, We Need To Ignore The Political Stigma.

These days, it’s politically incorrect to say that obesity is unhealthy. After all, many people are scared of offending others or hurting their feelings. They’ll often say, “trust the science.” However, that phrase only applies when the current scientific narrative fits their worldview.

But here’s the thing: science doesn’t care about your feelings. Nor does it care about the current political climate. Whether you like it or not, obesity can cause many horrific health problems. So, we shouldn’t encourage it. Quoting an articlepublished by the CDC:

“Obesity is serious because it is associated with poorer mental health outcomes and reduced quality of life. Obesity is also associated with the leading causes of death in the United States and worldwide, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some types of cancer.”

Don’t get me wrong: I’m not saying to shame people for their weight. That’s counter-productive. Instead, we should provide support to anyone who wants to adopt better habits, so they can live a much healthier and longer life. Because if that’s not looking out for their best interests, I don’t know what is.

Personal Responsibility is Underrated.

Sure, it’s easy to blame other people. It’s tempting to play the victim card and claim that all of your problems are due to “the system” or something else that you cannot control. But in the long run, what good will that serve? Not much. All of that time spent complaining about how “life is unfair” could’ve been used to make a little bit of progress towards a healthier lifestyle.

So, take responsibility for your actions and choices. And while I’m empathetic to the fact that change is often difficult, frustrating, and painful, it’s absolutely necessary for a better future. Quoting an article published by HealthLine:

“A healthy lifestyle can help you feel better. Even better, you don’t have to overhaul your entire life overnight. It’s pretty easy to make a couple of small changes that can steer you in the direction of improved well-being. And once you make one change, that success can motivate you to continue to make more positive shifts.”

Go for a walk. Eat more nutritious food. Limit the consumption of sugary drinks. Understand the impact that a sedentary lifestyle can have on the human body. Individually, those things might seem small. But together, they can have a significant impact on your ability to live a better life.

The end result? A much healthier and longer life where you can spend more time with your loved ones. Also, you’ll have a higher probability of being able to watch your children (or grandchildren) grow up, fall in love, and get married.

All you need to do is identify several healthy habits that are realistic to implement into your daily routine. Then, put one foot in front of the other so you can make a little bit of progress each day. So, what are you waiting for?

Start now.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Matt Lillywhite

Matt Lillywhite

Boston, MA
8K+
Followers
771
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you local conservative news and social commentary from around the United States.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Mental Health#Obese#American#White House#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Stroke
News Break
BBC
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsconsiderable.com

This common disorder looks like dementia — but it can be cured

Losing your balance and losing your memory are frightening symptoms, but not all outcomes are as dire as you may think, doctors say. A condition called normal pressure hydrocephalus, or NPH, resembles symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and dementia but can be treated and controlled. The cause is unknown,...
New York City, NYNewsday

Foreign hacking of America must stop, freebies and more

The United States needs to express in no uncertain terms that the cyberhacking episodes that emanate from foreign soil, such as against the Colonial Pipeline, will not be tolerated ["U.S. recovers ransom paid in pipeline hack," News, June 8]. Should these attacks continue, major offensive attacks that exceed the damage...
Danville, PAMedscape News

Bariatric Surgery Cuts Insulin Needs in T1D With Obesity

While bariatric surgery does nothing to directly improve the disease of patients with type 1 diabetes, it can work indirectly by moderating severe obesity and improving insulin sensitivity to cut the total insulin needs of patients with type 1 diabetes and obesity, based on a single-center, retrospective chart review of 38 U.S. patients.
Religionconservativeangle.com

America Needs Its Better Angels

It’s impossible to divorce politics and religion. We earnestly hope people are motivated in their political commitments by their deepest sense of who they are and what is their purpose here and are imbued with the consciousness that we are all parts of something much larger than ourselves, narrowly conceived.
Diseases & Treatmentslatestnewspost.com

Statins side effects: Sensations you should not ignore – you might need a higher dose

Muscular aches and pains are the most common side effects of statins, but there are particular painful sensations that warrant a trip to the doctor. It could be a sign that your arteries are narrowing. Narrowed arteries restrict the blood supply to the heart and brain, which is exactly what you don’t want. Instead of this narrowing being a side effect of statins, it’s rather a sign that your dosage needs to be increased.
Pharmaceuticalstennesseestar.com

Medical Experts Raise Alarm Over Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines in Children, Pregnant Women, and Those Who Already Have Antibodies

Two prominent medical professionals are raising red flags over the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines in children, in pregnant women, and in those who have previously caught the coronavirus and now have antibodies. There are alarming reports in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) of healthy children dying shortly after being vaccinated, the doctors say.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
The Independent

Blood pressure pills recalled over cancer risk

Common drugs used to treat high blood pressure have been recalled by the UK’s medicines agency after being contaminated with an impurity that can increase the risk of cancer. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) stressed that they are recalling batches of the drugs from pharmacies and suppliers rather than patients and that there is no evidence they have caused harm, although investigations are ongoing. The recall affects 31 batches of drugs containing Irbesartan and 2 containing Losartan, medicines which are used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, type 2 diabetes and kidney disease in adults who...
NutritionPosted by
Parade

13 Foods That Help With Diabetes, from Raspberries and Blueberries to Tuna and Brussels Sprouts

Following a healthy eating plan is essential for diabetes management. “Diabetes is a complex disease in which people experience elevated blood glucose levels either due to a lack of insulin being produced by the pancreas or due to insulin resistance,” says Amber Pankonin, MS, RD, LMNT, registered dietitian and owner of the food blog Stirlist. “Foods that contain added sugars and high amounts of carbohydrates can cause glucose levels to rise.”
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Educationclearwaterprogress.com

LETTER: Stop financing curriculum that promotes death of America

Fred Cornworth, [regarding May 27 issue guest opinion] the problem of Critical Race Theory does exist in our Idaho schools. CRT does not need to be included in lesson plan(s) in order to be included in our children’s education. This Marxist/socialist movement infiltrates our institutions with concepts/goals that are the...
Idaho County, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

LETTER: Questions America needs to answer

Why do we in Idaho, currently America’s fastest growing state, remain shackled to an antiquated open range law from the 1800s? Shouldn’t we let citizens live in peace in populated areas and not be ruled by the cattle industry?. If you could, would you abolish all America’s socialist (government as...
ScienceOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Why does the truth need a new name?

I am thoroughly confused by arguments for and against teaching “Critical Race Theory.” I, for one, would prefer that instead we start to teach all the truths about our illustrious history in this great country. We have chosen some unrighteous actions as well as the more righteous ones in our past.
Posted by
Matt Lillywhite

How To Stop Getting Outraged On Social Media

It happens every day. We scroll through our social media newsfeed and see something that makes us angry. Maybe it’s a comment from a troll. Perhaps it’s a post from someone who disagrees with our political worldview. And no matter how hard we try to resist, the urge of temptation is too strong.
Diseases & TreatmentsThe Daily News Online

Alzheimer’s Association says make brain health a priority

BUFFALO – As COVID-19 vaccinations become more prevalent in area communities and public activities return, many Americans are looking forward to resuming their lives and returning to normal. This June, during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter is encouraging residents to make brain health an important part of their return to normal.