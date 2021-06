The first Galaxy Fold was more like a proof-of-concept, demonstrating that foldable phones could actually be done at all. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was its refinement, addressing many of the durability and usability pain points of its predecessor. If the rumors are on the mark, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 might very well deliver another milestone in the foldable phone dream. One feature, however, stands out almost like an unnecessary nice feature that, while potentially better, might still disappoint those who like to take selfies or live on video chats.