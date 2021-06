You're minding your own business, driving down the Parkway, Route 37, or the AC Expressway, when suddenly, it's brake lights everywhere. At this point, you're feeling a range of emotions, because you just want to get to the beach! "OH MY GOD, LOOK AT THIS TRAFFIC!" "It can't be that bad, can it?" One time, I was sitting in about an hour's worth of traffic, when I realized there are 5 Stages of Getting Stuck in Jersey Shore Traffic (think of it as a much less serious version of The 5 Stages of Grief (shout out to GenPsych for reminding me what they were.)