Google has released another Android feature drop for Google Pixel devices. Jack Wallen has the scoop on what you can expect. As expected, the Android Google Pixel devices received a new collection of features and fixes in the official June update. These features range from the mundane to the exciting. Unfortunately, these features are currently only available to Pixel devices—and even then, not to every user. However, you should expect many of the features to trickle down to other devices soon. For those Pixel owners lucky enough to receive all of the new features, you'll find a few bits to be excited about.