‘Loki’: What Happened in Each Timeline After the Avengers Took the Infinity Stones?

Audiences around the world were shocked to see Avengers: Infinity War open with Tom Hiddleston's Loki being killed off in the opening sequence. The character had seemingly gone down a path of redemption, working with his brother Thor to save Asgard in the closing moments of Thor: Ragnarok, just seconds before Thanos showed up to their ship and wreaked havoc. "You'll never be a god," Loki told Thanos as the Mad Titan squeezed the life out of him, but this was not before Loki made a decision to help his brother and offer some touching last words to his sibling. In an interview promoting the upcoming Loki series, Hiddleston opened up about Loki's final thoughts in those moments from Infinity War.