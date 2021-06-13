Cancel
TV Series

‘Loki’: What Happened in Each Timeline After the Avengers Took the Infinity Stones?

By ScreenCrush Staff
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following post contains minor spoilers for the first episode of Loki, and Avengers: Endgame. In Avengers: Endgame, Marvel’s heroes saved the universe by traveling back in time, stealing the Infinity Stones from the past, bringing them to the present, and using them to restore the half of the population wiped out by Thanos’ snap. In doing so, they created alternate realities that supposedly could only be fixed by returning the Infinity Stones to the exact moments they were taken, which Captain America heads off to do at the end of Endgame.

#Marvel Universe#Time Travel#The Infinity Stones#Captain America#Time Stone#Avengers Endgame
