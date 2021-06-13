Cancel
Fort Collins, CO

Midtown district in Fort Collins plans summer campaigns

By Bizwest Staff
ReporterHerald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Midtown Business Improvement District has launched a campaign to restore retail activity in the midtown district after 2020 challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Midtown BID was established in 2017 to support midtown commercial property owners and businesses in planning, funding and implementing projects and programs. The BID is a special taxing district that uses its funding to support marketing, promotion and retail activity in the district.

www.reporterherald.com
